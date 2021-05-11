$73.90 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $73.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $316.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $324.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.47 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.