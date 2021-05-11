735 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $322.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.27 and a 200 day moving average of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

