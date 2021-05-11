7,408 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in BCE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 77,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in BCE by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

