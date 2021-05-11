$81.15 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report sales of $81.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.79 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $222.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $324.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $325.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $410.85 million, with estimates ranging from $385.69 million to $436.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

TNK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $469.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

