$88.16 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $88.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $87.10 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $357.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $369.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $376.39 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 3,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

