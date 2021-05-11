8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 175,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

