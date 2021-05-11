8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.50. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EGHT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

8X8 stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

