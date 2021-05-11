9,161 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

