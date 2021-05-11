978 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average of $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

