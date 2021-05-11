99,200 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.