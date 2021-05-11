A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is set to post its Q3 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

