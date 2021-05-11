AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

