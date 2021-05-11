Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ABST opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $687.03 million, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

