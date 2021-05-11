Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Provident Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 9.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.23% of Accenture worth $403,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 285,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,737. The company has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.86. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

