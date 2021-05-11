Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $294.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

