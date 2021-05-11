ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

