ACG Wealth Has $931,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

