Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,033.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

