Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Up 8.5%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000. Adagene accounts for 13.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Adagene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.