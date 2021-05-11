Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $202,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $139,051.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,033 shares of company stock worth $34,092,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $483,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

