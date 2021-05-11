Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,179 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $494.87 and its 200 day moving average is $479.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

