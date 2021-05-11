ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136 million-$146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

ADTN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 5,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

