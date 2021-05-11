AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 123 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Financial Group by 7,613.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,264 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577 shares of company stock worth $444,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

