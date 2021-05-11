AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 704,807 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,875,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

