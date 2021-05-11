AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

