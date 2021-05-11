AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $529,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

