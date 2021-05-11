AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 220,090 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 855,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

