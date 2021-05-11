AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. AECOM has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

