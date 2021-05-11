Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $582,932.56

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $582,932.56 and approximately $204,639.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00086321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00059345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00107708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

