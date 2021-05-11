Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 10.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 10.2% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $51.20. 50,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,928,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

