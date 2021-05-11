Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of AC opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.56. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

