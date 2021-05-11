Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $303.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Barclays downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $7.21 on Tuesday, hitting $300.74. 1,216,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,046. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

