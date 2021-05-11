Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

APD traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $296.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,103. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

