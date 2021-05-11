Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.06. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.18 and its 200 day moving average is $276.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

