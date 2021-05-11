Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €110.31 ($129.77).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €98.36 ($115.72). 1,031,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €99.31 and a 200 day moving average of €91.59.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.