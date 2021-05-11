Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

