Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%.

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

