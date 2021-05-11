Akropolis Market Cap Reaches $135.16 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $135.16 million and approximately $31.15 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00084472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00107397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00797257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.61 or 0.09041587 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars.

