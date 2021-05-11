Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 166,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

