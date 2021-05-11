Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $160,281.30 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $160,281.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,172.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,495. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

