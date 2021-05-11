Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $159.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.