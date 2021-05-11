Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 82.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 79.6% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $62,764.08 and approximately $95.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00731376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00066561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00246913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.84 or 0.01158549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.88 or 0.00724952 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

