Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 388.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

