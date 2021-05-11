Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXU shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

