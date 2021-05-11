Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

