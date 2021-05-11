Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Purchases C$22,000.00 in Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,481,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,153,019.23.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 200,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 30,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Thomas Brown bought 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

Shares of Alianza Minerals stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

