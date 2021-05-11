Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

