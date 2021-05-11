Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALGS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $37.51.

ALGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

