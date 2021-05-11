Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

