Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,228,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

ATI traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 11,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,739. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.